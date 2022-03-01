From Conway Police Department reports
Just bust it
On Sunday, Feb. 20, police responded to a call about criminal mischief at the Brierwood Apartments. The caller told police that the windows on both of her cars had been busted out. She said that she received a call that morning from a friend asking what happened to her cars. She wasn’t sure what she was talking about until she went outside and saw it herself. She spoke to a neighbor who said she saw a woman with a bat leaving the apartment complex. Police asked the woman why the woman with the bat would do that, and she said that the other woman believes that she has her boyfriend’s Nike bag.
CashApp used
Also on Feb. 20, police responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. about a follow up to an unauthorized use and theft of property report that was made a few days prior. A woman’s car and cell phone were among the stolen items. She said that her CashApp account was used earlier that day to transfer $3,500 to a former friend of hers and his new girlfriend, who she believes took her things. The woman had already called the appropriate parties to dispute the charges before police arrived.
