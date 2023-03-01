Bears Den 1
On Feb. 17, police responded to a call shortly before 9 a.m. at the Bears Den Gas Station on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a report of terroristic threatening. Police spoke to the store manager who said that an hour before, one of her employees arrived to work in what she described was “a bad mood,” the report stated. The manager told police that she asked the employee what was wrong and she replied that she wanted to quit. The manager said that the employee then began to “go off” on her and threatened to beat her up, according to the report.
Police filed a second report related to this incident, this time involving the mother of the employee at Bears Den Gas Station. According to the police report, the mother of the employee came into the gas station that day to pick her daughter up and she began arguing with another employee. The mother then came behind the deli counter where the second employee was working and starting “pushing and shoving” the other employee, the report stated. The employee tried running to the back of the gas station and the mother followed her, according to the report. The mother then left with her daughter shortly after. Police later looked at camera footage of the incident and while they did see the mother getting in the face of and yelling at the employee, they did not see her actively shove her, they noted.
