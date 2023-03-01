Bears Den 1

On Feb. 17, police responded to a call shortly before 9 a.m. at the Bears Den Gas Station on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a report of terroristic threatening. Police spoke to the store manager who said that an hour before, one of her employees arrived to work in what she described was “a bad mood,” the report stated. The manager told police that she asked the employee what was wrong and she replied that she wanted to quit. The manager said that the employee then began to “go off” on her and threatened to beat her up, according to the report.

From Conway Police Department reports

