From Conway Police Department reports
Throwing rocks
Two separate reports were made on March 6 at the City of Colleges Park regarding damages to vehicles from rocks during the tournament at the park.
In the first, an officer was driving through the park and was flagged down by a man who said “his vehicle was hit with a big rock,” according to the report.
His vehicle, a red Chevrolet truck, was reportedly parked in the northeast end of the parking lot, away from the fields. The officer noted seeing “a big rock on the ground and damage to the passenger side door, mirror and window.”
The officers took photos for the report and gave the man a report number.
In the second, an officer responded to a criminal mischief report.
The man told police that “while he was watching his son play baseball at the City of Colleges Park, some children threw rocks at his truck causing the front passenger window to break and a dent was found right below the window,” the report stated.
The man was provided with a report number.
Accidental discharge
Around 7:15 a.m. March 6, officers responded to an apartment complex on Donaghey Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.
A woman told officers that around midnight she had “heard a loud noise coming from downstairs in their apartment [but] she thought it might have been a picture that fell off the wall, so she didn’t investigate it,” according to the report.
When she awoke, she found a hole in the dividing wall between the apartment where she and her boyfriend live and the apartment next door. She said the hole was just above her couch.
She told police “they normally would have been up watching TV at the time, but went to sleep early that night,” the report stated.
Officers discovered the TV had been shot as well and the round continued into the wall behind it, underneath the stairs.
Officers checked with neighboring apartments on the other side, but they had no damage. Officers spoke with the neighbors who live in the apartment that shares the dividing wall and they told police who had discharged the weapon. They also provided police with information about the firearm and agreed to pay for the damages.
Rascally raccoon
On March 6, police responded to apartments on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a possible burglary.
A woman told officers that when she arrived home from work, her apartment door was slightly open. She said she knew the door was locked when she left “because she remembers deliberately locking it,” according to the report.
She said when she went inside her apartment, “it looked like a wild animal had been in there,” the report stated.
She said nothing was taken but she was concerned whoever broke into the apartment may come back.
Officers checked the door but saw “no evidence of forced entry,” the report stated.
In the apartment, they noted the carpet was ripped from the floor near the front door and the trim around the door had been ripped off. They noted bite marks on the frame near the door. In one of the back bedrooms, officers noted the trim around the window seal also had similar bite marks.
“In the other bedroom I discovered a baby swing that had been ripped apart and blood was on it,” the officer wrote. “We looked over the apartment and decided it looked like an animal, most likely a raccoon, had gotten into the apartment. We searched all over the apartment for the animal but did not locate it.”
The woman told police that “in the pantry closet there is a hole that she does not know where it leads,” the report stated.
Officers checked the hole but couldn’t see the animal. They called an Animal Welfare Officer to the scene who agreed it was most likely a raccoon that caused the damage. The Animal Welfare Officer set an animal trap in front of the hole in the pantry and closed the room off with a divider. The woman said she would let them know if anything got caught in the trap.
