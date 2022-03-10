From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen gun No. 1
On Monday, March 7, police responded to a call from a man who said his gun was stolen. The man said that he was in the house with a friend when he went to take a shower. When he got out, he noticed that the friend was gone and, after searching the house, noticed that his gun was gone too. The man said that he saw the gun in his duffel bag prior to getting in the shower so he knows that it was there before he got in.
Stolen gun No. 2
Also on Monday, police responded to another report regarding a stolen gun. A woman told police that she put her gun in a gun box inside her bedroom drawer two days ago, which did not have a lock on it. She said that a man who she used to date but is no longer with returned some keys to her, but she didn’t notice that the house keys were missing from amongst those keys until later. She believes he came into her house and took the gun.
