From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen grill
On March 8, officers took a report by phone regarding a stolen barbecue grill.
The caller said that his grill was stolen sometime during the night on March 5. He said the grill was on the property when he left work Friday afternoon.
A co-worker was driving past the business on Saturday and noticed the grill was gone, according to the report.
The man described the stolen property as “painted black, mounted on a small trailer, and was two large grills side by side with a value of approximately $6,000,” the report stated.
The man said there was a lock on the trailer to prevent it from being stolen, but he found the lock, which had been cut off.
He was given a report number.
Damaged windows
On March 8, police were dispatched to a criminal al mischief call on Fourth Avenue.
A woman had returned home to find two window screens cut and cutting utensils near the window. Dispatch advised the residence was clear.
When officers arrived, the woman led them to the south side of the house where they saw “the metal window screens were damaged on both of the windows” and found “three Milwaukee cutting blades left on the window seal,” according to the report.
The woman said she “had no idea who the suspect may have been,” the report stated. She works nights and left the residence around 10:30 p.m. She noticed the damage when she came home on a break around 12:30 a.m.
She was issued a report number.
Bicycle theft
On March 8, police received a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said his red Dynacraft mountain bike was stolen from his residence on Pickwicket Drive sometime between 5-5:30 p.m. that day.
He said “he doesn’t know or why someone would steal his bicycle,” according to the report.
He told officers the bicycle was not secured with a bicycle lock. He estimated the value of the bike to be around $300.
He was given a report number.
