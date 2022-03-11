From Conway Police Department reports
Phone scam
On Sunday, March 6, police responded to a call about a woman who said her phone was no longer working. She told police that she called her provider, AT&T, asking about why her phone was no longer working and that they told her that someone used her social security number to open a new account with the service. Whoever opened the new account also turned her phone off in the process so that was why her phone was no longer working. The woman doesn’t know who could’ve done this or exactly where, but she knows that it was done at a Target location.
Rap video
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call about a woman who was threatened by her child’s father. The woman told police that it was her child’s birthday and that her child’s father posted a rap video to YouTube and Facebook. The woman said that in this video, her child’s father threatened to kill her and her brother. He said in the video that he wants to kill her and that he will kill her brother too if he “has anything to say about it,” according to the report.
