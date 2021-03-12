From Conway Police Department reports
Being followed
On March 10, police took a stalking report.
The woman told police that for the past year “she has been followed by a silver Nissan car but she didn’t know who it was,” according to the report. She said she recently found out it was a man who goes to the same church as her.
She told officers “she saw him at her daycare and twice driving through her neighborhood and on those occasions she could tell it was him and believes that it has been him the entire year,” the report stated.
She wanted a protection order and asked for a report to be filed.
The milkman did it
On March 10, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said her camper trailer was stolen. She said she had been storing it at a residence on Tyler Street and when she went to pick it up, it wasn’t there. The resident told her he was under the impression she had picked it up.
She told police she “heard someone named ‘milkman’ in Bee Branch was in possession of the camper,” according to the report.
The camper was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) database as stolen.
Racial slur
On March 10, police took a harassment report over the phone. The caller reported that a resident at Salem Place Nursing Home said a staff member “called him the N word,” the report stated.
She said the resident couldn’t give her a time or date of the incident but that he “has told several people about the incident,” according to the report.
She was provided a report number.
Stolen Ruger
On March 10, police took a call regarding a breaking or entering report.
The man told officers “that he must have left his doors unlocked the night of March 9” because “someone got into his vehicle … and stole his black Ruger 57,” the report stated.
The man didn’t have a serial number for the gun. He was provided a report number.
