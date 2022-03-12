From Conway Police Department reports
Sheet happens
On Friday, March 4, police responded to a call at Conway Coin Laundry in reference to a woman who said her laundry was stolen. The woman told police that around 10 p.m the previous night, she went to the business to wash her sheets and while waiting for her laundry to finish, she started to get tired so she went home to get some coffee. The woman said that she accidentally fell asleep and when she awoke around 3:45 a.m., she remembered her laundry. When she returned, she could not find her laundry anywhere. The owner let her look at the security footage where she saw a man taking her sheets from the washing machine. The woman had five different pairs of sheets in the laundry, with a total worth of more than $1,500.
False gold
Also on March 4, police responded to a call around 3 p.m. about a man who said he was scammed out of $500 by a couple at Walmart. The man said that two people walked up to him around noon that day and offered to sell him jewelry. The couple told him that the jewelry was worth more than anything that he could find in Conway, and that they were raising money to get back to their home country. The man then went inside Walmart to withdraw $500 and the couple gave him two gold chains and a ring. The man later went to a jeweler to see the legitimacy of the jewelry and was told it was worthless.
