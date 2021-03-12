From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet taken
On March 11, police took a phone report regarding a breaking or entering that occurred in the parking lot of the Conway Country Club.
The caller said she was contacted by a woman who found her purse in the middle of Country Club Road. She said she checked her car and her brown leather backpack, which contained her wallet, was missing.
She said there was no sign of forced entry and she had left the vehicle unlocked.
When she retrieved the wallet the woman had called her about, the only things missing were $400 in cash and the Country Club’s Walmart credit card.
She told police the credit card had been canceled “immediately when she discovered her bag was taken,” according to the report.
Broken glass
On March 11, police responded to a storage building facility onGum Street in reference to a breaking or entering call. The facility manager said that sometime between 8 a.m. March 10 and 10 a.m. March 11, “an unknown individual broke the window located on the north side of the office,” the report stated.
Police cleared the building and found nobody inside the premises.
The manager said she was unsure if any items were missing “as it was her first time being at the location,” according to the report.
There was no other damage to the property.
Shattered window
On March 11, officers took a phone report regarding a criminal mischief.
The caller said her vehicle window was busted out. She said the damage occurred sometime between 8:45 p.m. March 10 and 4 p.m. March 11.
“There is a hole in the glass from where the suspect broke it,” the report stated. “The window is not fully broke yet but it’s about to shatter.”
It was the driver’s side window of the vehicle. The caller said she didn’t know the exact cost to replace the window or who might have broken it.
“The vehicle does not look like it was sifted through,” the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.