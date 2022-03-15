From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen electronics
On Tuesday, March 8, police responded to a call about a shoplifting report at Walmart. The asset protection personnel told police that a man and a woman came into the store that day and walked out with electronics without paying. While talking to the personnel, the female suspect started loudly cussing at both officers and Walmart employees saying that she didn’t steal anything, according to the report. After calming her down, police spoke to the male suspect about what happened and he said that he needed money for a funeral and that he was going to return the items he stole to the other Walmart in Conway to get the money for it. In total, the two stole almost $1,000 worth of electronics. The man was arrested.
Stolen car
On Wednesday, March 9, police responded to a call from a woman who wanted to file a report regarding a stolen and damaged company vehicle as well as threats made to her husband — all by an employee who was recently fired. The woman told police that the former employee was fired a week prior and was in possession of the company vehicle. He initially refused to bring the vehicle back, but later said that he left it on the side of the road somewhere in Pulaski County. The former employee lied about the exact location, but it was later recovered by a Pulaski County deputy. The car was found in the middle of the road with the side front window broken, and the insurance and registration were missing as well. A few days later, the former employee sent a message to the caller’s husband saying he was going to “cut his throat open and [expletive] down his throat,” according to the report. When the husband told the former employee that he was going to get the police involved, the former employee reportedly said that he has moved to North Dakota so they will never find him.
