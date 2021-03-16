From Conway Police Department reports
String of vehicle break-ins at apartment complexes
Over the weekend, Conway police received several reports of vehicle break-ins, including a handful each that were parked at Edge Apartments and Fox Run Apartments as well as one vehicle at Centennial Valley Apartments.
On March 12, officers took four separate breaking or entering reports regarding vehicles parked in the Edge Apartments. Two of the vehicles were parked south of Building 9, one was parked west of Building 1 and one was parked north of Building 2, according to the reports.
In all four, the vehicle doors were left ajar and there were no signs of forced entry. Three of the vehicle owners reported they “did not believe anything was stolen,” according to the reports. The fourth owner reported her Airpod Pros were stolen. She provided the serial number and the Airpods were entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen.
On March 12, an officer joined a pursuit at Robins Street/Harkrider Street in relation to a breaking or entering call at Fox Run Apartments.
An officer “attempted to stop the suspect which led to the pursuit,” the report stated. Once the offenders – two men – were in custody, officers returned to Fox Run Apartments to make contact with the original caller.
“I then proceeded to find other vehicles that had been broken into,” an officer wrote. “I identified them bu wide open doors and items in the car being strewn about.”
He ran the license plates to get contact information for the vehicles’ owners.
On March 12, officers responded to Centennial Valley Apartments to speak to woman regarding a breaking or entering. Officers had found her purse when they the two suspects.
The woman checked her vehicle and said someone had broken into it and “stole several items,” the report stated.
She said the suspects had left the driver’s door wide open. Among the stolen items were her purse (which had been recovered and entered into evidence), Airpods first generation, an iPhone 6s in a case, a silver Apple Watch with a maroon band and a 1-ounce bag of collectible silver coins.
“The individuals who took her property left a trail of cards as well as her wallet behind Building 4 continuing toward Buildings 1, 2 and 3,” the report stated.
Along with her driver’s license, she had credit/debit cards in the stolen purse. She said she had canceled the cards. She provided police with serial numbers for the Airpods and Apple watch, and they were both entered into the ACIC system as stolen.
