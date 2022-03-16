From Conway Police Department reports
Keymaker stolen
On Thursday, March 10, police responded to a call at the Centennial Valley Apartment complex in reference to a breaking or entering report. Police spoke to the maintenance manager who said that sometime between 5:45 p.m. the day before, when he left and made sure the door was locked and secured, and 9 a.m. that day, when he came into work, the door to his shop had been forced open. He said that a keymaker and multiple keys to mailboxes were stolen, totaling about $900 worth of stolen items.
Scrap metal
Also on Thursday, police responded to a call at Mid-South Distributing USA in reference to a fight between two men in the parking lot. Police spoke to one of the men who said that the two got into an argument over who would take extra scrap metal in the parking lot. He said that when he told the other man that he was taking the scrap metal, the other man threatened to kill him. Police also spoke to the other man who said that as he was grabbing the scrap metal, the first man came up to him screaming at him, blowing cigarette smoke in his face. He said that he never threatened to kill the first man and that he knows the owners well and they let him take the scrap metal all the time. Employees said that they have never seen that man before.
