From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen stimulus
On March 13, police took a fraud report over the phone. The caller said two stimulus checks totaling $1,200 were deposited into someone else’s account. She contacted the IRS to report the deposit error and was advised to make a police report.
She said that last year, she had a woman prepare her taxes. At the time, she didn’t have a bank account so a friend agreed to let her use his bank account to deposit her tax return and he would withdraw the money and give to her.
“He did as promised, however the stimulus checks were deposited into [his] account and he hasn’t given her the money,” the report stated.
She said the IRS verified the account numbers on the invalid stimulus deposit.
The woman who prepared her taxes “is not officiated with any known company and the service at her residence,” according to the report. The caller told officers she doesn’t have current contact information for the woman.
The caller said she would try to get current identifying information on the woman who prepared her taxes and the friend who received the deposit.
Missing makeup bag with gun
On March 13, police received a lost property report by phone.
The caller said she has been unable to locate her KAHR CW9 firearm. She said she is in the process of moving from Westlake Apartments in Conway to Jacksonville. Her brother and cousin have been helping her move. She did not have contact information for he cousin, the report noted.
She said she began the process of moving on March 6. She “left several items in the apartment including a makeup bag and a photo album,” according to the report.
She kept her gun in the makeup bag. When she returned to the apartment, she was unable to locate the makeup bag.
“She did not know if someone took it from the residence or if it was misplaced,” the report stated.
The gun was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system.
Scuffle at the soccer field
On March 13, police responded to a domestic disturbance at Centennial Park. A man told officers his ex-wife’s new wife beat him up. He said he was texting his ex-wife about their child’s hygiene and “called her a ‘dumb, ugly [expletive]’ out of anger,” according to the report. He said his ex-wife’s new wife “walked up to him while he kneeling, he stood up and [she] got chest to chest with him then he pushed her off of him,” the report stated.
He said once he pushed her away, she began hitting him in the face. He said that “in defense, he took her to the ground, attempted an arm-bar but didn’t throw any punches.”
Police talked with the woman who confirmed she was upset about the text messages and that she confronted him about it. However, she said that he “stood up and chest bumped her and was in her face,” according to the report. She said she “took step back and said, ‘look, just stop being disrespectful to my wife,’ at which point he put his hands on her shoulders and shoved her backward and began walking toward her,” the report stated.
She said she struck him in the face while backing away and that he “attempted to tackle her and she struck him in the face multiple times before being taken to the ground,” the report stated. “Once on the ground, both parties held onto each other until they were pulled apart by a soccer coach.”
Officers noted injuries to the man’s right eye and nose. They wrote they could see “a trail of blood from the corner of his right eye to his cheek … and dried blood directly underneath [his] nose on top of his lip and an abrasion to the left cheek directly underneath the eye.”
The woman had no injuries to document, they wrote. They took photos of the man’s injuries and gave both a report number and told them to contact the prosecuting attorney if they wanted to pursue charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.