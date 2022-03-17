From Conway Police Department reports
Identify theft
On Thursday, March 10, police responded to a call from a man who lives in Aurora, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, in reference to a call he received from Superior Dodge in Conway. Superior Dodge told the man that someone attempted to buy a car using his name, driver’s license and social security card. The transaction took place over the phone and once it was time to provide facial identification to match the driver’s license, the caller hung up.
Checkbook stolen
Also on March 10, police responded to a call about a woman who said her checkbook was stolen. She told police that she noticed it was stolen when she saw a $200 check clear her account on her internet banking. The check was written out to someone named “Tameca Smith.” The timestamp showed that it was deposited at 3:05 a.m. the previous Tuesday.
