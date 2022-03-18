From Conway Police Department reports
Dine and dash
On Saturday, March 12, police responded to a call at the Waffle House on Oak Street about a dine-and-dash incident. Police spoke to a server at the restaurant who told them that she was serving two women at a table when one of them handed her a card to pay for their food. When she went to swipe the card, only $1.91 was taken from it before it was declined. When she went to return the card to the two women, they were gone. In total, their meal cost $29.75.
Kicked out
On Sunday, March 13, police responded to a call about a woman who had items stolen from her by her ex-boyfriend. She told police that she was moving out of her apartment after she and her boyfriend broke up, and that she was told that if she didn’t move out by that morning, the ex would put all of her items outside, which he did. When she went to look at her items, she noticed that some of them were missing including half of her clothes, a 72-inch TV and a Louis Vuitton purse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.