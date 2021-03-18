From Conway Police Department reports
Taking the Crown
On March 16, police responded to the Van Ronkle Street area regarding a call about a suspicious person.
The caller said a man wearing all black and carrying a bottle of Crown Royal was pulling on vehicle door handles.
Officers located a man matching the description who “was carrying two plastic cups and a glass bottle of Crown Royal whiskey,” the report stated. “The bottle of whiskey had a metal pour spout in the top of it.”
The man said he hadn’t been pulling on door handles and that he “had found the bottle of Crown near JJ’s,” according to the report, noting he had been at the restaurant the night before.
When asked why the bottle had a pour spout in it, the man “admitted that he had stolen the bottle of Crown from JJ’s the previous night,” the report stated.
He told officers he had gone to JJ’s the night before “and there were no bartenders or servers around … [so] he went for the closest bottle and grabbed it.”
He added that he didn’t think JJ’s knew he had stolen the bottle.
The contents of the bottle were poured out on scene and the bottle was disposed of, the report stated.
Stolen Vette
On March 16, police responded to a theft of vehicle call on Sixth Street.
The man said his unlicensed Corvette was stolen. He said he parked the vehicle in the south lo with the keys in it, the report stated.
“The vehicle was behind a gate that was controlled by a mechanical arm,” according to the report.
The 2016 Corvette Z06 did not have a tag but the owner gave officers the VIN number for it. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle.
Public urination
On March 16, police responded to Big O Tires on Harkrider Street in reference to a disturbance call.
The owner said a man “was caught urinating in the parking lot on the north side of the business.. [and] was told to leave the business” the report stated.
He got into a gray Chevy Malibu and started to back up to leave but “yelled out of the vehicle window that he had a gun and to get back,” according to the report.
The man then left the parking lot. The owner said he didn’t want to purse charges but “just wanted the incident documented in case anything further happened,” the report stated.
