From Conway Police Department reports
Meat thief
On Friday, March 11, police responded to a call at Harps on East German Lane in reference to a theft of property. The manager told police that a man and two women came into the store from the same car and stole several items. The man stole several packages of meat, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry detergent, totaling more than $500 worth of stolen items. The two women paid for all the items they took off the shelves, but the man left with a cart full of items.
Stolen fundraiser
Also on March 11, police responded to a call at Black Hare Tattoo in reference to a fundraiser it was doing being copied online. The police spoke to an employee who said that the company was raising money online for another employee’s surgery. The company announced the fundraiser on Facebook and Instagram with prizes of three tattoos; however, someone copied the post. The copied post is the exact same – photos and all the information included, except it takes them to a completely different page to donate the money, according to the report. The employee said she is trying to work with the social media platforms to try and get the post removed.
