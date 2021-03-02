From Conway Police Department reports
High in Hobby Lobby
On Feb. 27, officers responded to Hobby Lobby in reference to an intoxicated person.
They located the suspect and saw that he “was uneasy on his feet and swaying back and forth” and that his “speech was extremely slurred and his pupils were very dilated,” according to the report.
Police asked for consent to search him, which he gave but requested they move to the end of the aisle first.
“As we began to move to the end of the aisle, [he] ran into the shelves,” the report stated.
At the end of the aisle, police searched him but found no contraband. They asked the man if he was feeling sick and he reportedly said “no, I’m just high.”
He was arrested on a public intoxication charge.
‘Black Santa’ burglarized
On Feb. 28, officers responded to a breaking or entering call at 1325 Museum Road. The caller told police he had been at his storage unit the day before “loading some stuff and he thinks he must have forgotten to secure the lock before he left,” according to the report.
He said when he arrived at his storage unit that day, he noticed the lock was open on the storage unit and “almost half of his items were missing,” the report stated.
The missing items included kid’s bicycles, toys, clothing and other holiday-type items.
He told police “he’s known as ‘Black Santa’ and that he has the storage unit to store items he collects throughout the year to give as gifts to people of the community,” the report stated.
He said he would do an inventory and email a list and photos of stolen items.
Shopping spree
On Feb. 28, police took a call in reference to a breaking or entering. The caller said she got out of her car at a residence on Bruce Street around 10:30 the night before and received a text at 8 a.m. telling her someone was using her debit card.
She said her vehicle was left unlocked so there were no signs of forced entry. He purse, wallet, Apple Air Pods, Apple Series 3 watch and a bag of newly-purchased clothes were taken from the vehicle, according to the report.
She said her debit card had been used at Walmart in Pine Bluff for $326.28. She told officers she had since canceled her debit/credit cards that were in the stolen wallet.
Police provided her a report number and advised her to contact Pine Bluff police to inform them about her card being used in their jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.