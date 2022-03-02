From Conway Police Department reports
Not Lovin’ It
Also on Feb. 20, police responded to a call around 8:37 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a disturbance. Police spoke to an employee who said that after she clocked out, she stayed at the restaurant to watch the manager’s children until they closed for the night. Later in the afternoon, a woman walked into the restaurant along with the employee’s ex-roommate who began harassing her, saying things such as “you can get smacked.” After a few minutes of harassment, the woman left with the ex-roommate. The employee told police that she has been having problems with that woman for several weeks now, even filing a report of battery back in January.
Purse stolen
On Sunday, Feb. 20, police responded to a call at the Conway Country Club in reference to a breaking or entering report. Police spoke to a woman who said that sometime between 4:45-6:45 p.m., someone entered her car and took her purse after she left it unlocked. The woman said she realized it was stolen after she received a notification from her credit card company informing her that her card was used at the Kroger on Salem Road at 7:01 p.m. Police attempted to look at camera footage at Kroger, but the camera quality was too poor to ID a suspect.
