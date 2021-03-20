From Conway Police Department reports
Spa day
On March 16, police responded to a theft of services call at City Nails on Donaghey Avenue.
The owner of City Nails told officers that two women came in shortly after 5:10 p.m. “to have some work done,” according to the report.
“Around 7 p.m. the females stepped out so smoke,” the report stated. “They then left together without paying.”
The owner showed police where the women had signed in using the names Stefany and Lexis with two phone numbers.
“I was not able to locate any information on the females using the phone numbers,” an officer wrote in the report.
Trombone taken
On March 17, officers took a call regarding a residential burglary.
The caller said his Bach 42 trombone was stolen from his vehicle that was parked in his garage.
He said he had returned from a musical performance in northwest Arkansas early that morning and “the trombone was in the bed of his pick up truck and that the bed cover was closed,” according to the report.
The man said he he had accidentally left open the garage door overnight.
Around 9 a.m., he said, he “noticed the tailgate of his truck had been opened and that the trombone was missing,” the report stated.He said the trombone is worth around $3,000.
Door pried open, purse taken
On March 18, officers took a call regarding a breaking or entering.
The caller said that while she was at Dollar General on Donaghey Avenue around noon, someone “pried open” her passenger door and stole her purse from the passenger floorboard.
She said there was $553 cash in the purse and “nothing else of importance,” according to the report. She said she was only in the store for a few minutes.
“While around at the passenger door, [she] noticed that there were pry marks from where they had the door open,” the report stated. “[She] had no description of possible suspects.”
