From Conway Police Department reports
Direct theft
On Tuesday, March 15, police responded to a call from a man reporting that his identity was stolen. The man told police that AT&T told him to make a police report because of a charge made to his account. AT&T told him when he went to get a new phone a week prior that someone used his name and phone number to make a DIRECTV account on July 17, 2018. The man said that he hasn’t been to AT&T since 2016, so he was never told about this. The charges never actually went through, but the person tried charging more than $400 to his AT&T account to make that DIRECTV account.
Trespassing son
Also on March 15, police responded to a call at Oakwood Village about a man trespassing on the property. Police spoke to the man trespassing and he told police that his mother, who was the one who filed the trespassing report, let him come back into the house. However, when police spoke to the man’s mother, she said that that was not true and that she did not want him back inside her house. The man was arrested; however, was released after he agreed to never step foot back into his mother’s house again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.