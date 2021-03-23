From Conway Police Department reports
Toolbox taken
On March 20, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said she left her vehicle at Meineke on Dave Ward Drive around 3 p.m. the day before for it to be serviced. She said she was unsure if the vehicle had been in the Meineke parking lot or in the lot next door to it.
When she returned to the vehicle, she realized some items had been stolen from it. She said the vehicle was not damaged and “could possibly have been left unlocked,” the report stated.
A Craftsman tool box, Snap-on socket set, cell phone charger, power inverter and roughly $5 in cash was stolen, she said.
Wallet stolen
On March 21, police took a theft of property report by telephone.
The caller said that sometime between 2-4 p.m. the day before his wallet fell out of his pocket at Larry’s Pizza and someone picked it ups without returning it.
He said he had been at a birthday party at the restaurant and didn’t notice his wallet missing until he was leaving.
He said that “he did look for the wallet in the trash cans and asked the manager of the restaurant if anyone turned a wallet in to the business,” according to the report.
The wallet contained his driver’s license, credit/debit cards and approximately $60 in cash, he said.
He told officers he had already canceled the cards.
Mailbox damaged
On March 21, police responded to a residence on Applewood Cove in reference to a criminal mischief report.
Officers saw a mailbox “that had been broken at the stem and laying on the ground in the yard,” according to the report.
They noted it didn’t appear a vehicle had hit the mailbox and “the grass was disturbed with footprints.”
The mailbox appeared to be the only one in the neighborhood that had been damaged.
The owner said he discovered the damaged mailbox around 10:30 a.m.
