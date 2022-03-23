From Conway Police Department reports
Scamming Fresh
On Monday, March 14, police responded to a call about a fraud report. The victim told police that someone in California was using her PayPal card and that someone else in Washington was also using her Simply Paid Card both to order food from Subway. The California order bought almost $60 worth of Subway to an apartment in Los Angeles while the Washington order bought almost $50 worth of Subway to a house in Tacoma. The woman told police that she turned off both cards that morning. Due to the fact that scams like this generally come from outside of the country, police closed the case and informed the woman that she should contact the FBI instead.
Disappearing act
On Tuesday, March 15, police responded to a call about a fraud report at Centennial Bank on Dave Ward Drive. Police spoke to an employee at the bank who said that a man handed her a $4,953.11 check and when she asked for his ID, the man left the bank. Upon arriving to the bank, police were informed about the male suspect wearing a white hoodie and a black shirt and saw the man walking out of the bank. Police attempted to make contact, but the man fled on foot as the police officer approached him. Police followed him to a nearby apartment complex where they saw the man sitting behind a privacy fence in an enclosed back patio. However, when police officers went back there, he was gone and they assumed he went inside the apartment because police did not see him jump back over the fence. Police secured the front and back door to make sure he couldn’t leave. When the residents of the apartment arrived, police were allowed to go inside but were unable to find the man inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.