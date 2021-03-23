From Conway Police Department reports
Terroristic threatening
On March 19, police took a terroristic threatening report over the phone. The caller said that her son’s girlfriend had threatened to burn down her house.
She said the relationship between her son and this woman “was very strained at the moment and she was caught in the middle,” according to the report. She said her son and the woman have a child together.
The caller said that on March 15, the girlfriend was at her home and came inside saying the yard was on fire. The mother went outside and put out the grass fire, which was near her fire pit in the yard. The mother told officers she “had not started a fire [in the pit] recently,” the report stated.
A few days later, she said, the son and girlfriend were arguing when the girlfriend suddenly got in her face and screamed “you white trailer trash, I’ll burn your [expletive] down,” the report stated.
This aroused the mother’s suspicion of the grass fire and “led her to believe that the threat was legitimate,” according to the report.
Officers explained to her the process of having someone criminally trespassed from her residence.
Unknown stolen items
On March 22, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone. The caller said that some items were stolen from his storage unit.
The police report does not indicate what the stolen items were.
The caller said “he did not know when the items were stolen due to them being locked up for winter at I-40 storage,” the report stated. “He realized the items had been stolen two weeks before he reported it.”
He said he waited to report it so he could gather some serial numbers, the report stated.
He said that because there was no damage to the unit or to the lock, he believes he might have left the code entered in the lock and forgot to move the numbers.
He was issued a report number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.