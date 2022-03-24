From Conway Police Department reports
Tools stolen
On Thursday, March 17, police responded to a call at Home Depot about a shoplifting incident that occurred. Police spoke with the asset protection officer who told them that a man wearing a red hoodie and tan pants stole about $45 worth of items. The man grabbed the tools off the shelves and stuck them down his pants. The asset protection officer attempted to stop him, but the suspect pushed him out of the way and ran out of the store, according to the report.
Wigs snatched
Also on March 17, police responded to a call about a woman who had some items stolen. The woman told police that on Dec. 23, she got into a car accident and a week later sent her car to the 501 Collision Body Shop for repairs. She said that due to getting hit from behind, she was unable to open her trunk to get some items out of there. She said that she finally got her car back this month and when she did, some items were missing. Among those items was a Gucci purse, a Versace bag, a bottle of Versace cologne and two “very expensive” wigs. She said that she called the business about the items to check security cameras and was told that they didn’t know anything about the items and that “there weren’t any thieves working for the business,” the report stated.
