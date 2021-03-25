From Conway Police Department reports
One stolen boot
On March 23, police responded to a breaking or entering on Hunter Street.
A man told officers that someone had broken into his vehicle overnight.
“[He] explained that his doors were unlocked, but that he didn’t have anything of much value in the vehicle,” according to the report.
He said that “some fishing stuff, along with other miscellaneous items were taken,” the report stated.
He said “the only other thing taken was one of his salmon hiking boots,” noting that the other boot was left in the vehicle.
Ex-employee won’t return company equipment
On March 23, police took a theft of property report.
The woman told police that property had been stolen from her family’s business by a former employee.
She said the employee gave his notice on March 4. She said he “turned in all the company equipment but a company laptop, company sims card and a battery booster,” according to the report.
She said the former employee didn’t leave contact information and said “he was moving to Florida so no one could contact him,” the report stated.
She said she sent him two letters – one saying he had checks and another asking for the company equipment back – with no response. She said the computer had more than $55,000 worth of safety programs for the company on it.
She said the former employee told her he would return the equipment because his personal information was stored on it.
Firearm taken
On March 23, police took a vehicle break-in report by phone.
The caller said that “sometime during the night, someone opened his truck door and took his Beretta 96 and some paperwork out of the center console,” according to the report.
He said the when he woke up, the passenger door was slightly open and the console had clearly been gone through.
He said “he doesn’t usually leave his gun in the truck, nor does he leave it unlocked, but that he was tired from work,” the report stated.
He gun was described as black with a finger grip aftermarket handle. He said it was in a case with a clip inside the case as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.