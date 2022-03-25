From Conway Police Department reports
Rock thrown No. 1
On Friday, March 11, police responded to a call at Horton’s gas station after alarms started going off from the front door being shattered. When police arrived, they saw that the hole was not big enough for a person to go inside, so when they unlocked the door, nothing was stolen or tampered with but there was a rock lying on the ground. Police reviewed security footage and saw the suspect carrying a yellow fuel can from the pump area to the north side of the gas station out of camera view. When he came back, the man had a plastic bag on his head and threw the rock through the door then went off camera again. After police spoke to the owner of the gas station, it was learned that the suspect was in custody.
Rock thrown No. 2
On Thursday, March 17, police responded to another report about a rock being thrown through a business, this time at Wild Magnolia Salon on Harrison Street. Police spoke to the owner who said that sometime between 6 p.m. the previous night and 11 a.m. that morning, someone threw a rock through the side window of the salon. The owner told police that her tax adviser said that a man tried to enter the business around 6 p.m. the previous day before but was unable to get in because the door was closed. It is unclear if this man is the one who threw the rock.
