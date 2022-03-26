From Conway Police Department reports
Threats
On Monday, March 21, police responded to a call from a woman whose ex-husband was threatening to “beat open her door,” according to the report. The woman told police that the two have been divorced and that he has been contacting her and other family members threatening to come to her house, break down the door and take the woman’s daughter away from her. She also said that he has been telling her multiple times that he’s “not mentally stable,” the report stated. The woman asked police for extra patrols for her house. The woman also told police that she was going to file a protection order against him at the City’s Attorney’s office the next day.
Stolen rental
On Tuesday, March 22, police responded to a call from Hertz Rental Car on North Creek Drive about a customer who has refused to return their rented car. Police spoke to a sales agent at the rental company who said that the company had rented a 2021 Toyota Highlander to a woman on March 17 and she was supposed to return it at 12:15 p.m. March 21. When police attempted to contact the woman, she told them that her boyfriend stole the car while she was sleeping. The rental company said that the woman never called in the vehicle and was “giving Hertz the runaround” about returning the car to them, according to the report. The company said that the woman must have turned off her phone because they weren’t able to get ahold of her anymore. The company also attempted to contact the woman’s mother who said that she hasn’t seen her daughter since she rented the car.
