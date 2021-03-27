From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet returned
On March 25, a woman told police she had left her wallet on the bumper of her vehicle and driven off with it still on the bumper. She said when she realized what had happened, she went back to the different places she had been but was unable to find the wallet.
“Later before typing this report,” an officer wrote, “[another woman] contacted the police department advising she had found a wallet in the street at Donaghey and Meadowlake. I was able to locate [the wallet’s owner] and returned her wallet to her. She advised everything was in the wallet.”
Stolen Jeep
On March 24, police responded to a vehicle theft call at TC’s Midtown Grill on Oak Street.
A woman told officers she was sitting in the parking lot waiting to pick up her roommate from TC’s. She left her keys in her 2016 Jeep Cherokee and went inside the bar.
When she returned to the parking lot, her Jeep was gone. She said the Jeep is black with a sticker on the passenger side in the shape of a puzzle piece that says “Please Be Aware – Nonverbal Passenger.” She said her son’s wheelchair was in the vehicle along with a scratch-ff ticket worth $40 and a Graco booster seat.
Vehicle break-in
On March 25, officers were flagged down at the Tucker Creek walking trail. As they pulled into the lot, they saw a white Infiniti that had the back driver side window broken.
The man who flagged them down said that he was out walking for about two hours and when he returned, he noticed the Infiniti’s window busted out. He said there was nobody else in the parking lot that he had seen.
“As I looked over the vehicle I discovered an indentation with two muddy circles that appeared to possibly be a shoe print on the frame of the vehicle between the front driver side window and back driver side window,” an officer wrote in the report.
He officer asked dispatch to run the vehicle through ACIC to find the registered owner’s contact information. Dispatch gave the officer a phone number for the owner. As the officer was attempting to get ahold of her, the owner arrived back at the vehicle, according to the report.
She looked in the vehicle and said nothing was missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.