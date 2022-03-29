From Conway Police Department reports
Threats
On Thursday, March 24, police responded to a call about a man who was being threatened. He told police that two days prior, he was sitting in his car outside of his house when his neighbor came up to his window and started yelling at him, threatening to kill him. The man said that he believes the reason for the interaction is because a few days before the incident, the man paid for the bond to release the other man’s wife from prison. The suspect believes that the victim released her to get with her, but the man told police that he did it because he felt bad for the woman’s kids with them not having a mother while she was in jail.
$2 cigarettes
Also on Thursday, police responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting incident at Tobacco Warehouse on East Oak. Police spoke to an employee who said that a young man came into the store earlier in the day and asked to buy cigarettes. When he wouldn’t hand the employee his ID, the employee refused to sale him the cigarettes. Later in the day, the young man returned and stole a $2.29 pack of Garcia Vega cigarettes, according to the report. The employee said that the man looked familiar and that she believes he might have stolen from them before.
