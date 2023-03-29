Rental car
On March 11, police responded to a call in reference to a report of a theft. Police spoke to the caller who said a rental car he was driving was taken to a towing service and while at the towing service, pictures were taken of the items inside the car. The caller said that all of his property were in the photos, but some were missing when he got the car back. Missing items included jewelry, electronics and clothing that he said totaled about $4,383. The caller spoke to the rental company and he was told that the company had no recollection of the items.
Online orders
On March 12, police responded to a call in reference to a report of fraud. The caller said that she believes that her caretaker has been using her debit card without her permission. The caller said that she gave her caretaker permission to upload her debit card to her phone in order to have Walmart groceries delivered due to her medical issues making her unable to drive. She said that in February, she was hospitalized due to medical complications and while at the hospital, she was notified by her bank that she had an outstanding balance. The outstanding balance came from online Walmart ordered from different places in Conway and Bentonville totaling more than $1,000. She believes that her caretaker is responsible.
From Conway Police Department reports
