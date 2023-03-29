Rental car

On March 11, police responded to a call in reference to a report of a theft. Police spoke to the caller who said a rental car he was driving was taken to a towing service and while at the towing service, pictures were taken of the items inside the car. The caller said that all of his property were in the photos, but some were missing when he got the car back. Missing items included jewelry, electronics and clothing that he said totaled about $4,383. The caller spoke to the rental company and he was told that the company had no recollection of the items.

From Conway Police Department reports

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.