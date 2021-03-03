From Conway Police Department reports
I just want tacos
On Feb. 26, officers responded to a breaking or entering at La Huerta on Harrison Street. Employees said a male that was standing outside “was pulling on car door handles and pointed to his head, with his hand, signaling a gun motion,” according to the report.
They said they had asked him several times to leave because he was disturbing the customers.
Officers approached the man and he reportedly told them “he was waiting on a male inside, while pointing to the male through the window, to buy him tacos.”
Officers asked if he had been drinking and he replied that he hadn’t.
Officers noted he was slurring his words and “standing very still, in order to keep his balance.” They asked him to step away from the door to allow customers to enter the business.
“[He] stumbled to the corner of the business and continued to state that the male inside was buying him tacos,” the report stated. “Due to his level of impairment, I believed he would continue to harass the customers and employees at La Huerta and would not be able to make it home safely, so he was placed under arrest due to him being a danger to himself and an annoyance to others.”
In the back of the police unit, officers wrote, he “continued to repeat that he was just waiting on his tacos and that he is on probation several times.”
Love me tender
On Feb. 27, police responded to Ingram Street in response to a battery call.
The man told police that “his ex-girlfriend hit him in the head with a wooden meat tenderizer,” according to the report.
He said they were having a discussion and he informed her he was leaving her and moving out.
He said he had already packed his belongings and was ready to leave. He was sitting on the couch when he told the ex-girlfriend this, according to the report.
She then “began yelling at him and walked into the kitchen,” the report stated. “When she came out, [she] walked behind [him] and hit him with the mallet on the right temple. [She] managed to hit [him] twice before he could get the mallet away from her.”
He called a friend to pick him up, and she went into her room until he left. He said he “didn’t call police [sooner] because he couldn’t think straight and just wanted to sleep,” according to the report.
He said he had pain and swelling around his temple and jaw area.
Five finger discount
On Feb. 26, police responded to Dollar General on Oak Street in reference to a shoplifting.
When officers arrived, the assistant manager told them a man had just stolen items from the store and left.
“She noticed that the male was shoplifting and decided to stop and speak with the male about it,” according to the report. “When she asked him to just give the items back he refused then started running and ran out of the store to his truck.”
She described the truck as an older model black Ford pick-up but said “he drove in reverse on the way back onto Oak Street to keep them from getting his LPN [license plate number],” the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.