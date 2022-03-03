From Conway Police Department reports
Shoe shoplifting
On Friday, Feb. 25, police responded to a call at Academy Sports and Outdoors in reference to a shoplifting report. Police spoke to the store director who said that around 2:30 p.m., two women entered the store and walked around the shoe department. The two women grabbed a pair of Adidas and Puma shoes, put them on their feet and left their original shoes in the boxes. They then took a softball backpack off the shelf and went into the dressing room. About 20 minutes later, the women left the store and got into the backseat of a gray 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis with two men in the front seats. Police ran the license plate through their system and found that it was registered to a woman in North Little Rock.
Scam hard
Also on Friday, police responded to a call from a woman who wanted to file a report about money that she had been scammed out of between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14. The woman told police that she received an email from what claimed to be Amazon that said she had purchased a television set. There was a number at the bottom of the email that said to call it if she did not make that purchase, which she didn’t. She called someone named “Jordan” and he said that in order to put the money back into her account, he needed a picture of her driver’s license and debit card. She did what he asked and the next day, she noticed withdraws from her bank account from “Square.” She contacted Jordan again and he told her to purchase Google Play cards and send him the numbers to the cards. She first bought four Google Play cards for $50 each, then one card for $200 and one for $100, then another $300 worth of cards. The woman said that over the next four weeks, there was a charge through PayPal for $1,000 and more charged through her bank account from “Square” totaling to $1,875. In total, about $3,700 was scammed out of the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.