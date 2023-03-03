From Conway Police Department reports
Break in
On Feb. 22, police responded to a call in reference to someone trying to get inside the balcony door of someone’s apartment. The caller said that she was in the living room with her 1-year-old child when she heard something that sounded like someone trying to push open the door of her balcony. She told police that she has been scared living at her apartment due to “different activities going on around the area,” according to the report. She said that a week prior, a crack appeared on the window of her car as if someone was trying to break in. When police arrived at the scene, they looked around the building and didn’t see anyone outside at the time.
Tracking tag
On Feb. 23, police responded to a call in reference to a report of harassment. The caller said that her ex-husband, whom she divorced a month before, has been tracking her. She told police that nine days after their divorce, she got a notification on her phone that an AirTag Apple Tracking device was traveling with her while she was driving and the last four digits of the serial number, which correspond with the last four digits of the phone number its associated with, matched with her ex-husband’s number. She later found the AirTag attached to the front passenger-side wheel of her car. The ex-husband later admitted that he did put the tag there, she told police.
On Feb. 22, she said, she sent a text to her ex-husband that she was going to sleep but instead went to work instead. Her ex-husband later showed up at her work and called her a liar. She said that her ex should not have known that she was working that night. She later disproved a Fire TV stick had synchronized to her phone. She said she believes her ex-husband is tracking her location using that connection.
