From Conway Police Department reports
Waffle House theft
On March 26, police took a criminal mischief report by phone.
The caller said that her mother – who she said is a paranoid schizophrenic and homeless – had come to her residence at Rock Creek Apartments around 11 a.m. and asked to sleep on her couch.
She said she left to run some errands “and when she came back [her mother] had damaged her apartment,” according to the report.
She said her mother had “poured chemicals, which she believed to be Pine Sol and bleach all over the walls, couch, floor, clothes and some of the electronics,” the report stated.
Spring cleaning
Around 2:30 a.m. March 26, police responded to a theft of property call at Waffle House on Oak Street.
A customer said he had left his phone lying on the table and stepped outside. When he returned, the phone was gone.
The cook said the man left around 2 a.m. and returned around 2:23 a.m. Two white men were at the table adjacent to the one where the phone went missing. The man described them as “shady,” according to the report. He thought they had left the restaurant on bikes but the staff believed they left on foot.
The staff was uncertain if the men had taken the phone but “they were the only ones in the area,” according to the report.
The phone was a Samsung Galaxy A20 but the man didn’t immediately have a serial number to give to police.
Vehicle versus house
On March 28, police responded to Forrest View Drive regarding a personal injury accident involving a vehicle striking a residence.
Officers wrote that “the stop sign at the intersection of Favre Lane and Gardenia was laying on the ground,” the report stated.
West of the stop sign was a broken wooden fence and tire tracks that led to a red Dodge Ram that struck the back of a residence.
The accident occurred in the backyard of 2675 Forrest View Drive. Multiple residents were on scene and “helping the driver of the vehicle,” the report noted.
One witness told police the driver seemed intoxicated.
Police noted the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred and they could smell intoxicants on him.
The driver reportedly told officers he had gone to a friend’s house and drank some beer. He declined medical attention.
He submitted to a chemical breath test which showed a BAC of 0.84, over the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with DWI.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
