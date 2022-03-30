From Conway Police Department reports
Home Depot theft
On Sunday, March 27, police responded to a call about a shoplifting report at Home Depot. Police spoke with the asset protection officer at the hardware store who told police that a woman came into the store and stole multiple items from the business. In total the woman took $1,156 worth of various items from Home Depot before she got away in a maroon SUV. The asset protection officer told police that the suspect is known for stealing items from different Home Depot locations.
Con job
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call about a fraud report from a man in North Carolina. The man told police that his Amazon account was hacked and that whoever hacked it ordered a package to be delivered to a house in Conway. When police went to the Conway house, they saw an Amazon package sitting on the doorstep of the house. Police looked at the name on the package and confirmed that it matched the name of the caller from North Carolina. Police took the package from the doorstep and found a $350 Apple Watch Series 7 inside. While putting the package into evidence, a man who lived in the Conway house called the police department to ask why they took the package off his doorstep. Police spoke to the man, who said that the package was for work and that the online company he works for has him ship various packages for them. The man told police that he would come into the police department the next day to speak in person about how he came across the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.