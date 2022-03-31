From Conway Police Department reports
Breaking and entering
On Monday, March 28, police responded to a call about a breaking or entering report at the Lowe’s parking lot. She said that on Sunday, her husband took her car to Lowe’s and at some point during the estimated 30 minutes he was inside the store, someone attempted to break into the car through the passenger side door. The damage looked as if someone stuck something between the door and the frame to wedge it open but was unsuccessful, according to the report. The husband did not notice the damage until the wife pointed it out when he got home.
Burglar King
Also on Monday, police responded to a call at the Burger King on Dave Ward Drive in reference to an employee allegedly stealing money from the restaurant. Police spoke to the general manager who said one of her employees had a cash register that was $95 short on Sunday and $100 short that day. The employee suspected of taking the money left work around 4 or 5 p.m. after a full shift on Sunday, but left early around 1 p.m. Monday without telling anyone after complaining all day about feeling sick. The general manager said that her boss would be coming in the next day to look at the video footage.
