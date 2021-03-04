From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet taken from vehicle
On March 1, police took a call regarding a breaking or entering.
The caller said his wallet was taken from his truck while he was inside Conway Regional Fitness Center, according to the report.
“He was sure he locked the door, but there was no damage or signs of forced entry into the vehicle,” the report stated.
The man said he had already canceled the cards that were taken, including his personal debit card and two business credit cards.
The man was given a report number.
With friends like that
On March 2, officers responded to a motel at 1485 Old Morrilton Highway in reference to a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle’s owner told police that around 9 a.m. his white Ford Crown Victoria was stolen from in front of his motel room, according to the report.
“[He said] he had left the vehicle running and he was about to leave,” the report stated. “He had [gone] back in the room to put something up and heard his vehicle pulling away.”
The man told officers he “ran outside and saw who he believed to be one of his friends, named Mike, driving the vehicle,” according to the report.
He said he had spoked to Mike about 10 minutes prior to that and Mike informed him he was going to get a room, the report stated.
Authorities put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle and entered it into the ACIC (Arkansas Crime Information Center) system as stolen.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
