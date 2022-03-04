From Conway Police Department reports
Purse stolen
On Tuesday, March 1, police responded to a call at the City of Colleges Park about a report of a woman whose car was broken into. The woman told police that sometime between 12:45-2:30 p.m. someone broke into her car and stole her $1,500 Louis Vuitton purse. Inside was a nearly $600 Tiffany bracelet, black Beats EarPods, a $300 turquoise ring and a $150 Louis Vuitton wallet. The wallet contained $45 in cash, a checkbook, a debit card, a TJ Maxx card, an AQHA card, a Sam’s Club card and her driver’s license. The woman was able to cancel all of her cards.
Prank calls
Also on Tuesday, police responded to a call at the West Prince Vet Clinic about terroristic threatening phone calls. Police spoke to the manager who said that two days in a row the clinic had received phone calls from what sounded like kids on the phone. The conversations started off as normal conversations about pet-related things before turning into a complaint. Before they could hang up the phone, the caller then threatened to shoot the vet clinic. The following day, a different number called the clinic saying that they lost their dog before again threatening the vet clinic. The manager said that they could hear the caller snickering in the background.
