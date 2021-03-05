From Conway Police Department reports
On March 2, police responded to Triple C Sales and Service on Dave Ward Drive regarding a fraud report.
The owner told officers that “an older, white male, approximately 60 years [old] came in on Feb. 8 at approximately 3 p.m.,” according to the report.
The man told employees that his leaf blower was stolen and he recently received an insurance settlement. He said he needed to replace the leaf blower.
“He found the product he wanted to purchase, wrote a check from Arrest Bank and had an employee load the blower up in what was described as a ‘nice SUV,’” the report stated.
The owner said he received the check back from Arrest Bank “due to it being from an account that did not exist,” according to the report.
The officer noted in the report he had attempted to located David Sexton, the name that was handwritten on the check, without success and also couldn’t find any information about David Sexton Realty LLC, which was the account name on the check.
“I spoke to an Arrest Bank representative and they confirmed by the account number, it was not valid,” the officer wrote.
The owner was provided with a report number.
Missing medication
On March 2, officers responded to a residential burglary call on Daisy Street. While en route, dispatch told officers that the resident had her home broken into and her medication stolen.
Upon arrival, the resident told officers that she believed that between 4-6 p.m., an intruder entered her home through the unlocked sliding back door. She said the only item taken was a recently-filled prescription of pain medication that was kept in her bedside drawer.
She said her ex-boyfriend’s sister was the likely culprit “due to known substance abuse issues and [her] knowing the location of the medicine,” according to the report.
She said the bottle of 90 Percocet were prescribed to her for pain and that “she believed 24 were already consumed according to doctor’s directions before the bottle was taken,” the report stated.
She was given a report number.
Roommate suspected of stealing rent money
On March 2, officers took a call regarding a theft of property.
The caller said money was taken from a jar in his bedroom. He said he left his room locked and left for work around 4:30 p.m. While he was gone, he said, “somebody got into his room and took the money,” according to the report.
He said he asked two of his roommates, who are longtime friends, and they denied taking the money. One of them said he had witnessed their other roommate standing in front of the door to the victim’s room looking “‘shocked’ and ‘frozen in place’ as if he was caught doing something he shouldn’t,” the report stated.
He said that the third roommate then went down to his vehicle and came back up to the apartment, according to the report.
When the victim returned from work around 8:30 p.m., the third roommate walked out of the apartment and left.
The man told police the stolen money was meant for rent, which was due the next day. He said the third roommate had been “complaining that he didn’t have money for rent, which further fueled his suspicions that [the third roommate] took the money,” the report stated.
Officers explained the warrants process to him and issued him a report number.
