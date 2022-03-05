From Conway Police Department reports
Dishwashing confrontation
On Monday, Feb. 28, police responded to a call about a man who wanted to file a police report because he felt threatened by a coworker at work, Colton’s Steak House and Grill. The man said that he was washing the dishes at work when his coworker asked him to move, but the man didn’t because he was busy. The man said that his coworker then pushed him out of the way. Later on, the man asked him why he couldn’t wait, but the coworker didn’t respond and just walked away. Throughout the day, the man said that the coworker kept shouting “3:00,” which is the time the man got off work. The man then asked a female coworker what was happening and she told him that he was probably planning something, but she wouldn’t say what it was.
Circuit Court
On Tuesday, March 1, police responded to a harassment report that occurred the day prior at the Faulkner County Circuit Court building. A woman told police that around 8:45 a.m., she was taking a man to his court appearance when a woman called her a [expletive] and a “child abuser.” The victim said that she responded by telling the woman that her behavior was unacceptable and to have a good day before going inside the Circuit Court building. The victim said that the woman continued to curse at her in the lobby before she was finally removed from the building. The victim told police that this behavior was common from the woman and that she has followed her car around town multiple times in the past.
