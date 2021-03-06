From Conway Police Department reports
Criminal mischief
On March 3, officers received a call regarding a criminal mischief report.
The caller said that while she was out of town – from Jan. 31 to March 1 – someone “broke one of her windows at her apartment,” according to the report.
She said that when she returned home, she noticed one of her windows was broken and she “believes someone attempted to break into her house, but was unable to gain entry,” the report stated.
The property manager told her to file a police report over the broken window. She told police “no items were missing from her house, and she did not observe any other damages besides the window,” the report stated.
She was given a Perot number.
Breaking or entering
On March 3, officers received a report over the phone regarding a breaking or entering. The caller said that his vehicle was broken into and his wallet and a firearm were stolen.
He said the “driver side window regulator is broken and the vehicle window will not stay locked,” according to the report.
He said he believes “someone pushed the window down and then reached inside his vehicle to manually unlock the door,” the report stated.
He left his Ruger LCP2 .380 gun in a black leather holster in the center console and his brown leather wallet in the vehicle, and they were taken.
He said the wallet didn’t contain any personal identity documents but had about $250 in cash.
He last saw the items in his vehicle on March 1, according to the report. He said he parks his vehicle at a friend’s residence on Westhaven Drive.
Officers provided the man with a report number.
Mailbox vandalized
On March 2, police responded to Neal Street in reference to a criminal mischief report.
The caller told officers she had left for work around 7:20 a.m. and when she returned home around 6 p.m., she “found that her mailbox had been damaged,” according to the report.
She said she doesn’t believe it was damaged when she left for work.
Officers took photos of the damaged mailbox and issued her a report number.
