From Conway Police Department reports
Something’s afoot
On Monday, Feb. 28, police responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. at the Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic on Hogan Lane in reference to someone breaking items in the lobby. Police spoke to the front desk worker who told them that a woman came into the office believing that she had a doctor’s appointment there, but did not. When she was told that she did not have an appointment, she started yelling and screaming at the employees. The woman then left the office, but came back shortly after and began yelling again. When confronted, she left again by “drop kicking” the door and kicking a plant potter that was outside the door, causing it to break, according to the report. The employees told police that there were several customers in the lobby at the time and the woman’s actions caused them to leave.
Police then spoke to the woman in question who told police that her foot doctor called to schedule an appointment with her, but when she arrived the doctor’s office told her that she did not have an appointment there. After talking to the suspect for a while, it was discovered that she actually went to the wrong foot doctor’s office and was supposed to go to one two miles away.
Wave emoji
Also on Feb. 28, police responded to a call from a woman saying that a man violated a no contact order between them. The woman told police that a couple days prior, the man whom she has a no-contact order with called her three times. When she did not answer any of the three phone calls, the man then sent her a wave emoji over Facebook messenger. However, police ran the information through dispatch and could not find any no-contact order filed against the man by the woman.
