169 voicemails
On Feb. 25, police responded to a call around 9 a.m. in reference to a harassment call. The caller said that her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her for the past couple of months. She told police that she has tried to tell her ex to leave her alone, but he doesn’t listen and continues to call and leave voicemails. She said that he has left a total of 169 voicemails.
Stolen coins
Also on Feb. 25, police responded to a call in reference to a report of theft. Police attempted to speak to the caller, but due to suffering from a stroke, he was unable to communicate. Instead, a man who is familiar with the caller’s situation spoke to the police who said that the man is missing 16 Morgan silver dollar collector coins. The man told police that he tried helping the caller look for the coins three days prior but only found the empty boxes that previously housed the coins. The man said that he believes that the coins were taken by a friend of the caller’s son due to an argument the two had recently.
