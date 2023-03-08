169 voicemails

On Feb. 25, police responded to a call around 9 a.m. in reference to a harassment call. The caller said that her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her for the past couple of months. She told police that she has tried to tell her ex to leave her alone, but he doesn’t listen and continues to call and leave voicemails. She said that he has left a total of 169 voicemails.

