From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen bikes
Shortly before noon on March 3, police took a theft of pretty report over the phone.
The caller said that while he was inside 10Box on Harkrider Street someone cut his bicycle chain and stole the bike.
He said he was inside the store for about 15 minutes and “when he came back outside his bicycle that he had locked with a chain was gone,” according to the report. The bicycle was described as a blue 16-speed Roadmaster.
He told police he had informed store management about the incident and they were able to pull surveillance video showing “a white male wearing a white hat, khaki pants, and a brown jacket cutting the chain off his bicycle and taking the bicycle,” the report stated.
The manager who is able to copy the surveillance video onto a drive was not present so the man said he will contact officers when the video is available to be picked up.
On March 5, police took a call regarding a vehicle theft.
The caller said that sometime between March 3-5 his motorcycle was stolen from the parking lot of his residence on Pebble Beach. The motorcycle was described as a 2014 Kawasaki ZR1000 242DS.
Police entered the motorcycle into the Arkansas Crime Information Center
(ACIC) system as stolen and provided the man with a report number.
Dine and dashers
The police department had two separate reports of theft of services at local eateries.
Around 7:30 a.m. on March 4, officers responded to IHOP on Old Morrilton Highway where a family had left the restaurant without paying the bill in full.
The general manager told police “the suspect had paid a portion of the bill with cash but walked out without completing payment,” according to the report.
He said that around 6:45 a.m., a man and wife with four kids came in and ate. The bill was $78.87.
“A short time later, the family got up from the table and all but [the man] left the restaurant,” the report stated. “The server went to take payment and [the man] handed her $40 cash and the bill.”
When the server told him she needed the full amount, he told her “the rest was on the table,” according to the report. When she checked the table, there was only $3 on it.
By the time the server made it outside, the family was in a truck and leaving. She described the truck as a gold Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer with two four-wheelers on it.
On March 5, police responded to Walk-Ons on Amity Road after dispatch advised “a customer ran up an expensive bill and left the scene without paying,” according to the report.
The store manager told officers a white male with three guests had gotten to the restaurant around 8:20 p.m. “and they proceeded to order and consume $86.99 worth of product,” the report stated.
The man and his three guests (the report doesn’t indicate any further information about them) then left without attempting to pay the bill.
The manager said he didn’t know their identities but he saw them leaving in a maroon GMC Yukon.
