From Conway Police Department reports
Identify theft
On Tuesday, March 1, police responded to a report from a man who walked into the police department to report financial identity fraud. The man told police that he was told by someone at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office that someone was using his information to launder drug money. They told him that police were tracking Amazon packages that contained cocaine that were being inked to his address. The sheriff’s office reportedly told the man to take all the money out of his accounts and to purchase Target gift cards with them so that he could put his money back into their accounts after they close all of the fraudulent accounts made in his name.
Fraudulent checks
On Thursday, March 3, police responded to a call about a man who received a fraudulent check. The man told police that he received a letter in the mail that said he won $250,000. The letter also contained a $2,525.50 check made out in his name and the letter stated that it was for processing and insurance fees. The man then took the check to his bank where he was told it was not a valid check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.