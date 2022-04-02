From Conway Police Department reports
Terroristic threatening
On Sunday, March 27, police responded to a call at the Gulf gas station on Dave Ward Drive in reference to terroristic threatening. Police spoke to the clerk working at the time of the incident who said that a man around 19 or 20 years old entered the store and attempted to buy some cigars. The clerk asked the man for ID and refused to sell him anything after the man said he left it at home. The man then started arguing with the clerk and told him “You don’t know who you’re talking to, I’ll [expletive] you up,” according to the report. The man left after the clerk started calling the police.
Rent scam
On Saturday, March 26, police responded to a call about a woman who believes she is being scammed. The woman told police that she found a house to rent online and made contact with an unknown person. The person told her that they were the owner of the property and gave the woman an application to fill out for it. The woman filled out the application, which included her social security number and her bank account number. The woman started to suspect that this was a scam after the “owner” wouldn’t let her view the house, claiming that it was currently occupied. The woman then drove to the address and saw that it was completely empty. She then found the actual Realtor online who told her she was being scammed.
