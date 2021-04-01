From Conway Police Department reports
Gazebo graffiti
On March 29, police spoke with an official with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department regarding criminal mischief at Cadron Settlement Park.
The official said that sometime between the night of March 26 and 9 a.m. March 29, “someone spray painted in several places on one of their gazebos,” according to the report. The officer took photos of the paint for the report. The official said he estimated it would cost $150 to cover the paint.
‘Welcome’ mat
On March 29, officers spoke with Presto Printing in reference to a commercial burglary report.
The store reported that between the hours of 8 p.m. March 28 and 8 a.m. March 29, “someone entered the breezy of the business,” according to the report.
“The person attempted to go up into the ceiling tiles, causing damage to one of them,” the report stated. “The person was unable to gain entrance into the rest of the building, but left with one of the door mats.”
Woman believes neighbor pranks her
On March 29, police did a welfare check on Village Commons Drive. A woman who lives there said she believes her next door neighbor “was messing with her,” according to the report. She said she thinks her neighbor is “getting on the roof and stomping over her bedroom” and “breaking into the electrical room and messing with her electricity,” according to the report.
She said her toilet will randomly flush and her refrigerator will randomly turn off. She also had an intercom inside her apartment and she thinks someone hacks into it.
The officer asked her what type of sounds come over the intercom, but she did not answer, the report stated.
She said she had spoken to the property manager about her concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.