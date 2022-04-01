From Conway Police Department reports
Back to work
On Friday, March 25, police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle. Police spoke to a man who said that one of his employees was arrested up in Harrison. When he got released from jail, the employee called the man to beg for his job back. The man picked up the employee and the two got back to Conway around 9 p.m. on March 22. The man let the employee borrow his truck, but told him that he needed to show up at work the next morning. The employee did not show up to work and would not answer the man’s calls until the March 24, when the man told the employee that he needed to return his truck or he was going to call the police. The employee never returned the truck, and it is believed that he is currently in North Little Rock.
Catalytic converter cut
Also on March 25, police responded to a call JC Automotive on Pats Lane in reference to damage being done to a vehicle. Police made contact with a man who told them that someone cut the catalytic converter off a white 2015 Ford F-250. The Ford belonged to Midark Autosales. The man said that the incident happened sometime around 7 p.m. the night prior. The man also found a debit card under the truck that is suspected to belong to whomever did the damage.
