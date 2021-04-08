From Conway Police Department reports
Medical marijuana card stolen
On April 5, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said someone broke into his home and stole his wallet “that was tucked in the side of his recliner chair,” the report stated.
The wallet contained his driver’s license, social security card, credit/debit cards and medical marijuana card.
He said he had canceled the credit/debit cards already.
The man told officers he believes the culprit entered through the doggy door of his house and that he suspects he knows who did it.
When asked why he suspected that person, he replied “He’s small enough that he can fit in [the doggy] door … [and] he has stolen from me before; I have three other reports filed against him,” the report stated.
Racking up the thefts
On April 6, police took a theft of property report.
Hayne’s Hardware had some metal racks stolen from the back of the business on March 30, a woman told police.
She said “a white, heavyset female and black, skinny male” who were driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer stole the racks then drove off toward Prince Street.
She didn’t have a license plate number for police but said she believes they will be able to see it on surveillance video.
Thief takes jacket, forgoes wallet
On April 7, police responded to a breaking or entering call on Donaghey Avenue. The woman told officers someone had broken into her car and stolen a few items.
She said her car was left unlocked and the suspect “stole a jacket along with a checkbook and vehicle registration documents for her other vehicle,” according to the report. “There was no damage to the vehicle and her wallet was left in the vehicle with all of her items.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.